Yuri's Night Huntsville's Space Party...

Yuri's Night Huntsville's Space Party at Lowe Mill

23 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Yuri's Night, " The World Space Party ," is the annual celebration commemorating Gagarin's historic flight and the maiden voyage of the American space shuttle 20 years later, to the day, in 1981. The local Huntsville party Saturday evening at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment is also used as a way to shed light on a program that does wonders for foster children in Madison County.

