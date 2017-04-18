Yuri's Night - Huntsville's biggest Space Party is Saturday April 22nd at Lowe Mill
Truth be told, Yuri's Night is a worldwide event with hundreds of parties on 6 continents, and the Huntsville party is bigger than any other. At Yuri's Night Huntsville, rocket scientists are bigger than rock stars.
