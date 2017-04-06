'Yoga on the Square' happening in Downtown Huntsville during April
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There's a lot to do on weekend nights and mornings in downtown Huntsville, and starting Friday, April 7, you'll have another option to add to that list: Yoga on the Square Yoga instructor Anna McDonald will be holding eight free yoga sessions, and wants to assure those interested that anyone is welcome at these classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keagan belle isele
|11 hr
|mamaw647
|1
|Unless You Repent
|11 hr
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Wed
|black panther
|4
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Charlie M
|34
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|6
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse
|Apr 3
|wendy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC