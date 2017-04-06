'Yoga on the Square' happening in Dow...

'Yoga on the Square' happening in Downtown Huntsville during April

2017-04-06

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There's a lot to do on weekend nights and mornings in downtown Huntsville, and starting Friday, April 7, you'll have another option to add to that list: Yoga on the Square Yoga instructor Anna McDonald will be holding eight free yoga sessions, and wants to assure those interested that anyone is welcome at these classes.

