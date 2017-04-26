World War II Veteran's medals stolen while in hospital
DECATUR, Ala.-After serving and surviving some of the hardest fought battles of World War II, a Tennessee valley veteran has fallen on hard times. While John Kuhn was in the hospital, thieves broke into his home and took something priceless: the medals he received for courageously serving our country.
