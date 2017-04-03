Why is FBI bringing thousands of jobs to Huntsville? Sen. Richard Shelby explains

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, right, visits with Jim Byard, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs at the 30th anniversary International Intermodal Center celebration Monday, April 3, 2017. It's pretty simple, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby said Monday: The FBI likes Huntsville and, in particularly, the secure environment of Redstone Arsenal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.