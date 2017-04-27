WHNT News 19 team wins Murrow award for documentary on Downtown Rescue Mission, watch it here
The Radio Television Digital News Association has recognized "A Rescue Mission" with Regional Murrow Award for Small Market Television. The documentary, produced by David Kumbroch, Courtney Crown, and Kristen Conner, highlights the community services provided by Huntsville's Downtown Rescue Mission, including its year-long addiction treatment program.
