'What did she hit this time?' Hit-and-run suspect's sister asked police after fatal crash

A broken headlight at the scene of a 75-year-old pedestrian's death led Madison police to arrest Erica Nail, a woman accused of being drunk when she crashed into the victim, according to court testimony. Nail, 26, of Huntsville, is charged with leaving the scene of the crash that killed Carol Ann Arey on Feb. 19 in the Edgewater Drive subdivision of Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.