'What did she hit this time?' Hit-and-run suspect's sister asked police after fatal crash
A broken headlight at the scene of a 75-year-old pedestrian's death led Madison police to arrest Erica Nail, a woman accused of being drunk when she crashed into the victim, according to court testimony. Nail, 26, of Huntsville, is charged with leaving the scene of the crash that killed Carol Ann Arey on Feb. 19 in the Edgewater Drive subdivision of Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|11 hr
|Amanda Faulk
|15
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC