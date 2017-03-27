Vicarious Resilience and Healthy Helping Professionals

I just returned from the 33rd annual National Child Advocacy Symposium, which focuses on prevention and treatment of child sexual and physical abuse, and I cannot say enough good things about the people who attended this event, and the work they do every day. The investigators, interviewers, social workers and therapists, law enforcement officers and judges, and child welfare workers who come to this event every year in Huntsville, Alabama are terrifically dedicated folks who do very tough work 24/7 with a sense of joy, even on the hard days.

