Union representing 11,000 Huntsville-area federal workers wary of government shutdown talk
The American Federation of Government Employees represents more than 11,000 workers in the Huntsville area, primarily workers on Redstone Arsenal. So talk in the nation's capital of a government shutdown - if a spending bill is not reached by Friday - is a subject of great interest for the union's leadership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|16
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Apr 21
|Chester Molester
|16
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC