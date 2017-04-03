U.S. South, not just Mexico, stands i...

U.S. South, not just Mexico, stands in way of Rust Belt jobs revival

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Some 300 miles north in Huntsville, new businesses sprout in farm fields drawn by readily available land, low taxes, flexible labor rules and improving infrastructure. As President Trump faces pressure to deliver on his promise to revive manufacturing in the northern "rust belt" states that put him in the White House, his biggest challenge may not be Mexico or China, but the southern U.S. states that form the other pillar of his political base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
keagan belle isele 16 hr mamaw647 1
Unless You Repent 16 hr Meat Puppet 2
David Keel Wed black panther 4
the music thread (Mar '12) Wed Charlie M 34
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Apr 4 ThomasA 6
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse Apr 3 wendy 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC