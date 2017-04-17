Two Huntsville Panthers sign baseball scholarships
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Monday was also signing day for two Huntsville High School baseball players. Pitcher Drew Talley is officially taking his talents to the University of Memphis while center fielder Trey Daniel is heading to Huntingdon College.
