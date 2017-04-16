Turner completes $28 million TEDAC expansion project at Redstone Arsenal
Turner Construction Company's Huntsville office has announced the completion of three new facilities for the Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center at Redstone Arsenal. Turner worked with the design team from AECOM on the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|3 hr
|Helda Balzac
|4
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Apr 13
|Sebastian Thomas ...
|9
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 5
|Charlie M
|34
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC