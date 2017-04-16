Turner completes $28 million TEDAC ex...

Turner completes $28 million TEDAC expansion project at Redstone Arsenal

Turner Construction Company's Huntsville office has announced the completion of three new facilities for the Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center at Redstone Arsenal. Turner worked with the design team from AECOM on the project.

