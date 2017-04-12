Traffic slow-moving on South Memorial Parkway near Magna Carta due to wreck
If you're headed to south Huntsville, be aware traffic is stalled both north and southbound on Memorial Parkway due to a wreck. It's near Magna Carta Place, which is just north of Hobbs Road.
