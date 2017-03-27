Top 10 colleges, high schools with underage spring break arrests Updated at

Based on data from the Okaloosa and Walton County Sheriff's offices, the Daily News has compiled a list of the top 10 colleges and another of the top 10 high schools with the highest number of underage drinking arrests so far during spring break 2017. Topping the list for colleges is the University of South Carolina with 38 arrests, the University of Alabama with 34 and Auburn University with 26. In the high school list, Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Alabama, and St. James High School in Montgomery, Alabama, are tied for first with 17 arrests.

