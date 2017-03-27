Top 10 colleges, high schools with un...

Top 10 colleges, high schools with underage spring break arrests Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Walton Sun

Based on data from the Okaloosa and Walton County Sheriff's offices, the Daily News has compiled a list of the top 10 colleges and another of the top 10 high schools with the highest number of underage drinking arrests so far during spring break 2017. Topping the list for colleges is the University of South Carolina with 38 arrests, the University of Alabama with 34 and Auburn University with 26. In the high school list, Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Alabama, and St. James High School in Montgomery, Alabama, are tied for first with 17 arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) 12 hr Taylor 32
David Keel Mar 29 Whitey Mann 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Mar 28 ardith 10
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 28 ThomasA 2
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 24 Cultured Personality 3
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC