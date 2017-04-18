The Newest Prey Trailer Takes You On a Tour of the Talos Station
Get a look inside Talos station in the newest Prey trailer, and find out how to win a trip to Space Camp! When Prey releases next month, it will put gamers in the role of Morgan Yu, a test subject on the Talos space station. When the Typhon aliens get free, Morgan must explore the station, learn new abilities, and fight to survive.
