'Somebody's got to step up,' Tommy Battle says of his run for governor

Alabama's leaders have led it into a swamp, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says, and if he's elected governor in 2018, he'll lead the state out. "We need to make this state a better place," he said Friday.

