Sky19: Check out our newest tool to bring you local coverage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Sky19 is the newest tool in the WHNT News 19 arsenal and today we launched it for its official maiden on-air voyage! Sky19 is an unmanned aerial vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
