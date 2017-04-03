Severe storms predicted this afternoon
While the area dodged storms this morning in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, the threat is greater this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. The greatest threat in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to NWS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Keel
|13 hr
|black panther
|4
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|Charlie M
|34
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|6
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|11
|Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse
|Apr 3
|wendy
|1
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 24
|Cultured Personality
|3
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC