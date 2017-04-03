Residents press Limestone commission ...

Residents press Limestone commission over quarry

Limestone County residents impacted by a rock quarry on Gray Road again pressed the County Commission today to place weight restrictions on the road. The Rogers Group Inc. quarry, which is in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, has its trucks exit onto Gray Road, half of which is outside the city limits and maintained by the county.

