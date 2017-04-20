RCP debuts new concept video of MidCi...

RCP debuts new concept video of MidCity Huntsville

The video shows what residents can expect of the mixed-use project, which is under construction at the former Madison Square Mall site on University Drive. The 100-acre community will have 345,000 square feet of specialty retail, 200,000 square feet of high-tech office space, and more than 900 residential units.

