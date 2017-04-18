Poarch Creek Indians launch company in Huntsville to serve US military
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians held a ribbon cutting April 19, 2017, for its new subsidiary PCI Aviation in Huntsville. minority-owned company will eventually perform maintenance upgrades and modifications on all types of military aircraft as they age and require technology improvements.
