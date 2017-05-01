Panoply to close at 2 p.m. due to severe weather threat
Due to the threat of severe weather, Panoply Arts Festival will close at 2pm. Thank you to everyone who made it out today! #Panoply2017 pic.twitter.com/e7oITJlGnj Panoply will open as scheduled on Sunday at noon.
