Panoply to close at 2 p.m. due to severe weather threat

Due to the threat of severe weather, Panoply Arts Festival will close at 2pm. Thank you to everyone who made it out today! #Panoply2017 pic.twitter.com/e7oITJlGnj Panoply will open as scheduled on Sunday at noon.

