One teen dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash on Friday
ALEA has confirmed that one teenager has died in a wreck on Gullion Road near Lacey's Spring around 7:20 P.M. Police say Jonathan Charles Thornton, 18, of Huntsville was killed after being ejected from a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female.
