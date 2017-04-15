One teen dead, one injured in single-...

One teen dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash on Friday

ALEA has confirmed that one teenager has died in a wreck on Gullion Road near Lacey's Spring around 7:20 P.M. Police say Jonathan Charles Thornton, 18, of Huntsville was killed after being ejected from a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female.

