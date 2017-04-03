One injured in two-vehicle accident on Pulaski Pike
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer.
