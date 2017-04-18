NitNeil Partners Breaks Ground on $6M...

NitNeil Partners Breaks Ground on $6M Self-Storage Project in Huntsville, AL

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

NitNeil Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development and investment firm specializing in self-storage, has broken ground on a $6 million facility in Huntsville, Ala. Completion of the multi-story project is slated for January 2018, according to the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Building Church on Slaughter Road 6 hr Amanda Faulk 15
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Wed Madison Lady 11
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Tue oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
keagan belle isele Apr 8 Alisawalls 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
David Keel Apr 5 black panther 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC