NitNeil Partners Breaks Ground on $6M Self-Storage Project in Huntsville, AL
NitNeil Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development and investment firm specializing in self-storage, has broken ground on a $6 million facility in Huntsville, Ala. Completion of the multi-story project is slated for January 2018, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|6 hr
|Amanda Faulk
|15
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Wed
|Madison Lady
|11
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC