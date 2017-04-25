Nicole Jones, Huntsville developer, announces candidacy for State Senate
Nicole Jones, a local commercial real estate developer, has announced her intent to run for Alabama State Senate District 7. "Huntsville, Alabama is a city filled with economic opportunity and promise. The key to economic development in the city of Huntsville is by appealing to people who are open to remaining teachable, as those who remain teachable retain their ability to lead.
