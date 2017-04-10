New Toyota president drives workforce...

New Toyota president drives workforce in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

David Fernandes was excited to move to Alabama in 2016 for his promotion to vice president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama Inc. , but he says he had no idea, his boss, James T. "Jim" Bolte was secretly grooming him to take over as president so soon. Bolte, who had been with the Toyota plant in Huntsville since it opened in 2003, was named president in 2009, making him the first American to lead a Toyota plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
keagan belle isele Apr 8 Alisawalls 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
David Keel Apr 5 black panther 4
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 5 Charlie M 34
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Apr 4 ThomasA 6
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse Apr 3 wendy 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC