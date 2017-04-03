New NASA device to help astronauts co...

New NASA device to help astronauts cope with cosmic radiation

Washington, April 5 - Aiming to help keep crews safe when NASA sends humans to Mars, scientists at the US space agency have developed a new device to monitor radiation exposure to neutrons and are testing it on the International Space Station. The Fast Neutron Spectrometer is designed to detect and measure the energy of neutrons, which are known to be specifically harmful to humans.

