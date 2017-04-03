New Huntsville Aquatic Center gets sneak preview
Huntsville city officials showed off the new instructional pool Friday that's part of the Huntsville Aquatic Center project on Drake Avenue. Officials also gave a sneak peek to the still-under construction competition pool, which will have the largest seating capacity in the state.
