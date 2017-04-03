New Huntsville Aquatic Center gets sn...

New Huntsville Aquatic Center gets sneak preview

16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Huntsville city officials showed off the new instructional pool Friday that's part of the Huntsville Aquatic Center project on Drake Avenue. Officials also gave a sneak peek to the still-under construction competition pool, which will have the largest seating capacity in the state.

