Monday biz wrap: Rue21 closings, new ...

Monday biz wrap: Rue21 closings, new Dollar General

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Alabama Live

A Cup of Everything shut down at the end of March after three years on Northside Square in downtown Huntsville. The owners have launched a GoFundMe.com campaign to raise $32,000 to pay for loans and other debts from the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Building Church on Slaughter Road 9 hr Ivana Hafsechs 12
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... 12 hr Madison Lady 11
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Tue oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
keagan belle isele Apr 8 Alisawalls 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
David Keel Apr 5 black panther 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,286 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC