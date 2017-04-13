MOAB bomb has two Huntsville connections
With Redstone Arsenal and countless defense contractors in our backyard, there are actually two installations here in town that are directly involved with the weapon. The MOAB was first created during Operation Iraqi Freedom, through a partnership with the Air Force Research Lab and Huntsville based contractor Dynetics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|8 hr
|Willie Chamberlain
|3
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Apr 13
|Sebastian Thomas ...
|9
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 5
|Charlie M
|34
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC