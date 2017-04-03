Medical marijuana in Alabama: 'Nobody really leading that fight'
Members of the Alabama House of Representatives say there is virtually no momentum or appetite to consider legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational purposes. If you're talking about outright legalization, I think we'll definitely be at the tail end of the pack of that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
