Madison Co. Democratic Women to host actress Mimi Kennedy for JFK Scholarship Dinner on May 4
You may be familiar with Mimi Kennedy - she appears on the hit CBS show "Mom" and she's been in a number of movies and sitcoms over the years. Kennedy will visit the Rocket City the first week of May. Kennedy is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the JFK Scholarship Dinner, presented by the Madison County Democratic Women on Thursday, May 4. It begins at 7 p.m. at The Ledges, located at 32 Castle Down Drive in Huntsville.
