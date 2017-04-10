Live Blog: Impeachment hearings for A...

Live Blog: Impeachment hearings for Alabama Governor Robert Bentley

10 hrs ago

Impeachment hearings are underway for Governor Robert Bentley. Lawmakers are considering whether to try oust the governor over accusations he used state resources to hide a relationship with a top aide.

