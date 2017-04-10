Live Blog: Impeachment hearings for Alabama Governor Robert Bentley
Impeachment hearings are underway for Governor Robert Bentley. Lawmakers are considering whether to try oust the governor over accusations he used state resources to hide a relationship with a top aide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 5
|Charlie M
|34
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|6
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse
|Apr 3
|wendy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC