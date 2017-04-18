Limestone commission rocked by more q...

Limestone commission rocked by more quarry complaints

12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Limestone County officials, responding to complaints from residents, said Monday that recent traffic volume counts on Gray and Newby roads show no weight restrictions are needed for trucks traveling to and from a rock quarry. But they will re-evaluate the counts when the quarry, which is operated by Rogers Group Inc. and is in a Huntsville-annexed part of the county, is in production.

Huntsville, AL

