Limestone commission rocked by more quarry complaints
Limestone County officials, responding to complaints from residents, said Monday that recent traffic volume counts on Gray and Newby roads show no weight restrictions are needed for trucks traveling to and from a rock quarry. But they will re-evaluate the counts when the quarry, which is operated by Rogers Group Inc. and is in a Huntsville-annexed part of the county, is in production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|5 hr
|No No No
|8
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|12 hr
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Apr 13
|Sebastian Thomas ...
|9
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC