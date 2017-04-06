Late-season freeze possible Saturday ...

Late-season freeze possible Saturday morning

While many areas will drop into the 30s Thursday night and early Friday morning, the wind should stay above 5 miles per hour which would prevent frost formation. Late Friday night, the center of a chilly airmass moves right overhead and sets the stage for our coldest night in a long time.

