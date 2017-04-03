Israel's missile defense system designed in Huntsville
The system, named David's Sling, was partially designed in Huntsville, Alabama, to help Israel's defense against regional enemies such as Iran, Palestine, Turkey, and other countries in the Middle East, Al.com reported. The defense system is designed to intercept enemy drones, planes, medium to long-range rockets, tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.
