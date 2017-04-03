'I'm not trying to run:' Huntsville '...

'I'm not trying to run:' Huntsville 'forgery and fake ID factory' suspect tells judge

Sean Decambra, a former TV detective who's now a real criminal defendant in Huntsville, promised a judge he will return to court if allowed to live in California while released on bail. "You have my word," Decambra, a suspect in the Huntsville "forgery and fake ID factory" case, told Madison County District Judge Claude Hundley during a hearing this afternoon.

