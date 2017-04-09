Huntsville Utilities working to resto...

Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Southeast Huntsville

14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Huntsville Utilities say there is a power outage in South Huntsville from Drake Ave south to Airport Road and from Memorial Pkwy east to Garth Road. Crews are currently en-route to make repairs and hope to have power restored as soon as possible.

