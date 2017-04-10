Huntsville suspect and former actor Sean DeCambra won't live in California pending trial
Former TV detective and Huntsville identity theft suspect Sean DeCambra will not be bonding out of the Madison County Jail or living in California before trial. After a meeting between DeCambra's attorney and a prosecutor Thursday afternoon, the lawyers announced there would not be a hearing on the suspect's request to live out of state pending trial.
