Huntsville Police: Father mistakes so...

Huntsville Police: Father mistakes son for burglar, shoots son in neck

Huntsville Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in northwest Huntsville. It happened on Gardenside Drive just before 1:00 a.m. Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

