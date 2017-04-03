Huntsville plays pivotal role in Isra...

Huntsville plays pivotal role in Israel's newest missile defense system

Read more: Alabama Live

An advanced missile defense system partially designed in Huntsville, Alabama, is set to play a crucial role in Israel's defense against regional enemies such as Iran, Palestine, Turkey, and other predominately Muslim countries situated in the Middle East. The system, known as David's Sling, named after the David and Goliath bible story, was deemed operational Sunday during an event attended by top Israeli lawmakers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

