Huntsville marks 40 years since the crash of Southern Airways Flight 242
Southern Airways Flight 242 crashed in New Hope, Georgia on April 4, 1977. It had left Huntsville, AL and was headed to Atlanta, GA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|11
|Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse
|Mon
|wendy
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 1
|Tex Watson
|33
|David Keel
|Mar 29
|Whitey Mann
|3
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 24
|Cultured Personality
|3
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC