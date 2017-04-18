Huntsville man avoids murder trial with 25-year plea deal in hammer killing
A Huntsville man accused of fatally beating a woman with a hammer has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to avoid a murder trial this week. Anderson McCaulley was expected to have a trial Monday in the July 30, 2015 beating death of Patrice Mondzell Lanier.
