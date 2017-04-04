Huntsville city planners invite public to downtown master planning meetings April 4-6
The City of Huntsville's master planning consultants, Urban Design Associates and representatives from Downtown Huntsville Inc. extend another invitation for you to weigh in on the future of downtown. There are several workshops happening this week at UG White Mercantile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
