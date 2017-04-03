Global network against space weapons ...

Global network against space weapons arrives in Rocket City

11 hrs ago

Hundreds of Redstone Arsenal commuters saw something rare while leaving work Friday afternoon - a line of peace protesters on the side of the road outside main gate of the giant military base. The crowd of about 50 people outside Gate 9 was from the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space.

Huntsville, AL

