Friday biz wrap: Free tax prep, CityCentre delays
Metro Diner will open April 11 on 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, #404, at Midtown Village in Tuscaloosa. The 3,300-square-foot eatery seats 95, has an outdoor patio and will serve all day breakfast, lunch, dinner, beer, wine and mimosas.
