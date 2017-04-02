Flight 242 survivor remembers April 4, 1977 crash
Tuesday is the 40th anniversary of the crash of Southern Airways Flight 242. It was on its way to Atlanta on April 4, 1977 after picking up passengers in Muscle Shoals and Huntsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse
|13 hr
|wendy
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 1
|Tex Watson
|33
|David Keel
|Mar 29
|Whitey Mann
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Mar 28
|ardith
|10
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 24
|Cultured Personality
|3
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC