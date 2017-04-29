Drivers travel to Huntsville for Teen Driver Safety Course
According to the Tennessee Valley Region Sports Car Club of America, car crashes are the leading killer of American teens aged 15 through 20. They said more than 5,000 teens are involved in a fatal crash each year and an additional 196,000 are injured. To help cut down on those numbers Tire Rack Street Survival offers a driver safety course around the country and one was offered in Huntsville.
