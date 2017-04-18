Downtown Huntsville Inc. presents - Paddle the Canal'
Downtown Huntsville Inc. presents 'Paddle the Canal' HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The first ever 'Paddle the Canal" event takes place today and continues tomorrow! It's set to take place in Rotary Plaza, just next to the Embassy Suites hotel downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|22 hr
|Chester Molester
|16
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|14
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC